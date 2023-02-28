Exclusive: Elderly woman left black-and-blue in Queens jewelry store robbery; new video of suspects

Exclusive video shows two men case a Queens jewelry store before forcing their way inside, beating a 79-year-old woman, and robbing the store. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

Both suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and were seen fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Exclusive pictures show a 79-year-old woman's body that was left black-and-blue after two suspects violently robbed a Queens jewelry store.

Police say the 5'1" tall victim tried fighting back but was overpowered by the robbers who beat, kicked, and pistol-whipped her.

Eyewitness News also obtained exclusive surveillance video of the suspects apparently casing Diamond Collect on 39th Avenue in Flushing before carrying out the crime.

The video shows one of them, wearing an Amazon jacket, leave a package outside the door around 2:30 p.m. February 22, and wave goodbye to the victim.

According to police, he left, but then doubled back and hid until the victim opened the door to retrieve the package.

When she opened the door, the video shows the suspect charge at her and a second person run up before they forced their way in.

"They pushed her down, drag her to the office, they pulled a gun, pointed it at her head," the victim's daughter, Eva Chen, said. "'open the safe, open the safe,' my mom said 'I don't know.' she was totally terrified."

Police also announced the men made off if with far more merchandise than they originally thought -- more than $1 million worth.

According to investigators, the pair then linked up with two more suspects and the four of them drove away in a dark colored Mercedes.

Police are searching for the four suspects and the getaway vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Pandemic-era food stamps ending for nearly 30 million Americans

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.