Search for missing swimmer at Rockaway Beach called off till morning: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- First responders have called off a search for a missing female swimmer in the waters off of Rockaway Beach.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old woman went missing off of Beach 88th Street and the Rockaway Beach boardwalk Friday night.

Police say they were notified around 7:30 p.m.

They say another female was pulled out of the water by a surfer before police arrived to the scene.

Officials say that victim appears to be alive.

NYPD divers then went in to search for the missing female swimmer.

Citizen App video shows a helicopter hovering just above the waters of Rockaway Beach.

The rescue team was only able to conduct one dive and had to call off the search due to hazardous conditions.

They will resume in the morning.

