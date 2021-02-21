Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10359418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community Advocate Tony Herbert spoke out against the recent hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who drew a swastika on the side of a synagogue in Queens.It happened on Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in front of 97-30 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park. Police say the man walked up to the front of the building and drew a swastika with a marker.The man then fled the location in an unknown direction.Police describe the suspect as a 20-30-year-old man.----------