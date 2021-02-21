Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue

It happened on Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in front of 97-30 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park. Police say the man walked up to the front of the building and drew a swastika with a marker.
The man then fled the location in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as a 20-30-year-old man.
