Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue

By Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who drew a swastika on the side of a synagogue in Queens.

It happened on Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in front of 97-30 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park. Police say the man walked up to the front of the building and drew a swastika with a marker.

The man then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-30-year-old man.

