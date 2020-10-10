Multiple people injured when car crashes into Queens pizzeria

The car crashed into J&S Pizza on 244-35 Merrick Blvd. in Rosedale just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Five people were taken to area hospitals from the scene, officials say.
ALSO READ | Car slams into Queens restaurant, injuring multiple people
The one-story building does not appear to be damaged.
ALSO READ | Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with three kids in SUV
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip