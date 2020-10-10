Multiple people injured when car crashes into Queens pizzeria

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6796885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has an update after shocking home surveillance video shows the moments before an alleged drunk driver crashed into a home in Brentwood.

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a Queens pizzeria.The car crashed into J&S Pizza on 244-35 Merrick Blvd. in Rosedale just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.Five people were taken to area hospitals from the scene, officials say.The one-story building does not appear to be damaged.----------