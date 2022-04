Father, son honored for helping victim of mugging outside Queens pizzeria

EMBED >More News Videos A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There were honors on Friday for the father and son heroes who were stabbed while rushing to help the victim of a mugging in Queens Louie Suljovic, 38, was given a Congressional Certificate of Recognition by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng and was reunited with the woman he helped.His 68-year-old father remains hospitalized.Last Saturday, they ran outside their pizzeria, Louie's in Elmhurst to stop two men who had stabbed and mugged the 61-year-old woman.A third attacker remains on the loose.----------