Father, son honored for helping victim of mugging outside Queens pizzeria

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There were honors on Friday for the father and son heroes who were stabbed while rushing to help the victim of a mugging in Queens.

Louie Suljovic, 38, was given a Congressional Certificate of Recognition by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng and was reunited with the woman he helped.

His 68-year-old father remains hospitalized.

Last Saturday, they ran outside their pizzeria, Louie's in Elmhurst to stop two men who had stabbed and mugged the 61-year-old woman.



A third attacker remains on the loose.

