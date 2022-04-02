Father, son honored for helping victim of mugging outside Queens pizzeria

Louie Suljovic, 38, was given a Congressional Certificate of Recognition by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng and was reunited with the woman he helped.
His 68-year-old father remains hospitalized.
Last Saturday, they ran outside their pizzeria, Louie's in Elmhurst to stop two men who had stabbed and mugged the 61-year-old woman.
A third attacker remains on the loose.
ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip