LIVE | NYPD holds briefing on Queens police-involved shooting

A machete attack in Brooklyn killed a 79-year-old man and injured two other people, including a 4-year-old girl.

A man who slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, officials report.

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting in Queens on Friday night.The shooting occurred near 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth.Sources say that police shot a man with a machete. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.No officers were injured, sources confirm.People are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.----------