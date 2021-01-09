LIVE | NYPD holds briefing on Queens police-involved shooting

By Eyewitness News
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting in Queens on Friday night.

The shooting occurred near 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth.

Sources say that police shot a man with a machete. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

ALSO READ | 79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
EMBED More News Videos

A machete attack in Brooklyn killed a 79-year-old man and injured two other people, including a 4-year-old girl.



No officers were injured, sources confirm.

People are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
ALSO READ | Man accused of slashing woman and her dog with machete in Brooklyn fatally shot by police
EMBED More News Videos

A man who slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, officials report.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maspethnew york cityqueenspolice shootingnypdofficer involved shootingmacheteshootingpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
NY state employee ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
The Countdown: Top Democrats move to impeach President Trump for 2nd time
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
How a dilapidated old house could hold clues to understanding significant African American history
Show More
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Confederate flag found tied to door of NYC museum
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Biden calls Trump 'unfit' but doesn't endorse impeachment
Driver, 2 workers injured after car crashes into NY bagel store
More TOP STORIES News