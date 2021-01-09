LIVE | NYPD holds briefing on Queens police-involved shooting

The shooting occurred near 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth.
Sources say that police shot a man with a machete. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.
No officers were injured, sources confirm.
People are asked to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
