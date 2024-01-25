39-year-old man arrested in December quadruple shooting in South Jamaica that left 1 dead

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have a arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Queens that left one person dead, and three others injured last month.

Eric Foster, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened on 143rd Street and Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica back on December 22.

Witnesses told police that an unidentified man approached the four victims, who were standing around a silver SUV, and fired shots at them before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and killed.

One of the three men who was injured, a 43-year-old man, was critically wounded.

There's still no word on the motive for the shooting.

