FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An angry customer smashed several glass windows of a Queens restaurant with a hammer.Police say the establishment on 136-57 Roosevelt Avenue had a restraining order against the man because he had harassed the business several times in the past.Police made an arrest and charged him with criminal mischief and criminal contempt for violating the protection order.----------