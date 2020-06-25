Traffic

Push for vehicle-free bridge between Manhattan, Queens

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new drive to build a vehicle-free bridge connecting Queens and Manhattan.

Renderings show the concept design for the Queens Ribbon.

It would be the first new bridge to Manhattan's business district in more than a century.

The design was created by a group formed in the midst of the pandemic to create alternative travel for pedestrians and bicyclists.

