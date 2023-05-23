Crews battle fire that engulfed school bus in Queens

Firefighters are battling a fire burning through a school bus in Rego Park, Queens.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Crews battled flames that engulfed an entire school bus in Queens on Tuesday.

First responders received a call around 3:45 p.m. of multiple vehicles on fire at 65-44 Saunders Street in Rego Park.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene and captured a school bus engulfed in flames. The fire also appeared to spread to multiple cars nearby.

About six units and 30 firefighters responded and worked to put out the fire.

There's no word yet on how the blaze started.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

