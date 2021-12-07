4 wanted in fatal shooting of man, injury of another in Jamaica

By Eyewitness News
4 wanted after 1 man fatally shot, another hurt in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Four people are wanted in a deadly shooting in Queens.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the head and chest.

He died at Jamaica Hospital.

A 25-year-old man is currently in stable condition, also at Jamaica Hospital, after being shot in the leg and shoulder.

It is unknown what, if any, relationship existed between the deceased victim and the surviving victim.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.



Four people were seen fleeing the scene.

So far, there are no arrests and the motive is also unknown.

