4 wanted in fatal shooting of man, injury of another in Jamaica

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four more cases of the omicron variant were identified in New York State, Darla Miles reports, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Four people are wanted in a deadly shooting in Queens.Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the head and chest.He died at Jamaica Hospital.A 25-year-old man is currently in stable condition, also at Jamaica Hospital, after being shot in the leg and shoulder.It is unknown what, if any, relationship existed between the deceased victim and the surviving victim.The identity of the victim is pending family notification.Four people were seen fleeing the scene.So far, there are no arrests and the motive is also unknown.----------