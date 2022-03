ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was shot during a dispute at a playground in Queens.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near 32nd Avenue and 89th Street in Elmhurst, police say.The teen was shot in the torso and back. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is expected to survive.The suspects fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.----------