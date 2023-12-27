Man shot, female passenger killed after gunmen open fire on car in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An injured man drove his sedan, riddled with bullets, to a Jamaica, Queens, police precinct after gunmen opened fire Tuesday night -- killing his passenger.

The 39-year-old driver was shot multiple times in the chest when the gunmen opened fire around 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, just after 11:55 p.m.

He drove to the 103rd Precinct on 91st Avenue, where he parked the shot up black Honda sedan with New Jersey license plates on the corner and sought help.

His 28-year-old female passenger was struck in the head by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Clarisa Burgos of Brooklyn.

Police said at least two gunmen opened fire on both sides of the vehicle and fired at least 16 times.

The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital and said to be stable.

No arrests were immediately made and the motive for shooting is unclear.

Detectives are attempting to determine if the victims were driving or parked when they were shot.

