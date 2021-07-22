Gunmen open fire outside Queens home, striking woman inside

It happened on Sunday, July 18 at around 11:50 p.m. near Combs Street and 141st Avenue.
Police say one man acted as a lookout while two others opened fire, hitting the window and walls of a nearby home.
A 52-year-old woman inside was grazed in the arm.
She was treated at the scene by EMS.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Woman walking dog hit over head, assaulted in Manhattan park, police sources say
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube