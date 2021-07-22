Gunmen open fire outside Queens home, striking woman inside

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot while inside Queens home

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police released video of a gunman opening fire outside of a Queens home that hit a woman inside.

It happened on Sunday, July 18 at around 11:50 p.m. near Combs Street and 141st Avenue.

Police say one man acted as a lookout while two others opened fire, hitting the window and walls of a nearby home.

A 52-year-old woman inside was grazed in the arm.



She was treated at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Woman walking dog hit over head, assaulted in Manhattan park, police sources say
EMBED More News Videos

Police sources tell Eyewitness News that a woman was assaulted while walking her dog in Inwood Hill Park on Wednesday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citywoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Same sex assault suspect targets 3 women in NYC park
New Yorkers relocating to Florida in droves during pandemic
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
More vaccine sites close as demand withers; CDC panel to meet
AccuWeather: Best bet and less humid
Man arrested after driving through protesters in Greenwich Village
COVID Updates: Doctors call summer surge pandemic of the unvaccinated
Show More
Marijuana dispensaries spark controversy in NJ
Injured Surfside comfort dog gets free ride home on private jet
Suspect arrested in 4-year-old boy hit by dirt bike in NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
Infrastructure latest, Jan. 6 investigation, child tax credit scams
More TOP STORIES News