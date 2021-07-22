Gunmen open fire outside Queens home, striking woman inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police sources tell Eyewitness News that a woman was assaulted while walking her dog in Inwood Hill Park on Wednesday.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police released video of a gunman opening fire outside of a Queens home that hit a woman inside.It happened on Sunday, July 18 at around 11:50 p.m. near Combs Street and 141st Avenue.Police say one man acted as a lookout while two others opened fire, hitting the window and walls of a nearby home.A 52-year-old woman inside was grazed in the arm.She was treated at the scene by EMS.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------