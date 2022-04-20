Video shows 2 men wildly shoot at each other on Queens street

By Eyewitness News
Shocking video shows 2 men engage in shootout on Queens street

SAINT ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men who exchanged gunfire on a Queens street in broad daylight.

You can see the two men pull out guns and start shooting at each other.


It happened Tuesday just after noon on Linden Boulevard in Saint Albans.

The first man took off in a silver Honda Accord.

The second man fled in a black Acura 4-door sedan that was driven by another person.

The first man returned briefly to retrieve a bag that he had dropped during the gun battle.




There were no injuries, although a white SUV sustained some damage from the bullets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

