70-year-old Sikh man attacked on early morning walk in Queens

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A 70-year-old Sikh man was attacked on an early morning walk in Queens.

The assault, police say was unprovoked, and left him with a broken nose and severe bruising. Now, the South Asian community is outraged and concerned for their safety.

Still wearing his bloodied jacket and speaking his native language of Punjabi, Nirmal Singh spoke to Eyewitness News about the moment he was hit.

Sing says he was punched from behind on a Sunday morning walk around 7 a.m. on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill.

There were no words exchanged, but the assault left him with severe injuries. Gurinder Singh spotted the 70-year-old moments later and his heart sunk.

"We have grandfathers and stuff and seeing such an elderly person being attacked and all bloodied up, and he was worried," he said.

Singh has only been in the country for two weeks on a visitors visa.

The attack is being investigated as a bias crime. Community Activist Japneet Singh is convinced it is.

"People come at us a certain way because of the way we look," he said.

He says the community has experienced hate crimes, especially those who wear a turban - a part of the Sikh faith.

Now, many are asking for more protection and police at a time of uncertainty.

Those who live in the area say they will be keeping a close eye on the elderly and making sure they are not alone when they are outside.



As far as this investigation - it is very active, but no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped
EMBED More News Videos

A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmond hillnew york cityqueenscrimeassaultattackhate crimehate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Passengers rescued from 7 train after stuck in East River tunnel
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Mayor Adams asking Washington for help to curb NYC gun violence
Woman found dead inside Queens club: Police
Teen charged after group attacks Hasidic man in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Seasonably sunny
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Show More
Broadway community holds vigil to show support for Ukrainian community
Baby harbor seal rescued from traffic circle on Long Island
Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser on Long Island
Daniel Craig contracts COVID-19 temporarily halting 'Macbeth'
Slice of pizza costs more money than subway swipe
More TOP STORIES News