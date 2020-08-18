New York City firefighters disarm stabbing suspect inside firehouse

By Eyewitness News
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- New York City firefighters disarmed a stabbing suspect inside a firehouse in Queens Monday.

Daniel Gomez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault after he was accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in the leg Monday morning.

Officials say FDNY Squad 288 encountered the victim and brought the man into the firehouse in Maspeth for treatment.

TRENDING | Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

A short time later, the suspect attempted to enter the firehouse armed with a knife.

Firefighters managed to disarm Gomez.

Police and EMS were called to the scene and the victim was take to Elmhurst Hospital.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maspethqueensnew york cityfdnyfirefightersstabbingqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
Several wanted for questioning in shooting death of 1-year-old
Couple charged with throwing feces, shooting gun across neighbor's yard
GoFundMe started for pizza worker shot at Grand Central
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
NYC gyms face hurdles despite Cuomo's announcement that gyms can reopen
Large party in New Jersey busted for violating COVID order
Show More
Election Updates: Cuomo speaks on opening night of the DNC
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
AccuWeather: Pleasant and warm
This NJ school district went from hybrid to all-remote approach
Waterbury resident 1st this summer to contract West Nile virus
More TOP STORIES News