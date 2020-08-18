New York City firefighters disarm stabbing suspect inside firehouse

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- New York City firefighters disarmed a stabbing suspect inside a firehouse in Queens Monday.Daniel Gomez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault after he was accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in the leg Monday morning.Officials say FDNY Squad 288 encountered the victim and brought the man into the firehouse in Maspeth for treatment.A short time later, the suspect attempted to enter the firehouse armed with a knife.Firefighters managed to disarm Gomez.Police and EMS were called to the scene and the victim was take to Elmhurst Hospital.----------