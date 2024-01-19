Queens serial stabbing suspect held without bail after arraignment, judge orders evaluation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man police say went on a stabbing rampage across two boroughs was held without bail at his arraignment in Queens criminal court on Friday.

Police say 27-year-old Jermain Rigueur, of Queens, attacked strangers on or near subway trains and MTA buses in Queens and Brooklyn.

In all, police say Rigueur stabbed six people in the unprovoked attacks with a hunting knife over the span of nine days.

During his arraignment, he was silent and stared straight ahead, like a statue, barely moving a muscle.

The assistant district attorney told the judge in a lengthy description how Rigueur was tracked through surveillance video back to his home and to the other locations after the stabbings.

He admitted he had a knife in his backpack. And when shown surveillance images of himself, Rigueur said - "yes that looks like me."

The judge ordered a mental and psychiatric evaluation and placed Rigueur in protective custody and under suicide watch.

He issued orders of protection for his four victims.

