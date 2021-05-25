Man stabbed in chest during robbery in Queens subway station: Police

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed in chest during robbery in NYC subway station: Police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed in a subway station in Queens.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lefferts Boulevard A train station in South Ozone Park.

Officials say a man in his 50's was robbed of his wallet and then stabbed in his chest.

"I'm scared. I'm about to get on. I think I'm going to go home. I'm going to go back home because it's dangerous out here," Bridget Oyemina said.

This home health aide decided not to board the train and go to work after learning of the violent attack.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled from the station.

So far there are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ridership may be up in the transit system, but crime and concern are also mounting.

Police report a man was shoved onto the tracks. Thankfully, good Samaritans pulled him to safety before the train arrived.

Detectives are now looking for a man while the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force investigates whether the victim was targeted because he is Asian.

Last week, City Hall assigned another 250 police officers to the transit system. But of course, if those arrested keep getting released under bail reform, if there is no help for the violent, mentally ill, riders are left feeling like the mayor does not have their back.

"I guess I have to like be careful, watch surroundings, crazy," home health aide Jelesia Darby said.

Some riders told us that after a year of being on edge about COVID, they fear the return to normalcy is now being eclipsed by crime.


