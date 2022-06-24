Traffic

15-year-old subway surfer severely injured after falling off train in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A dangerous stunt in Queens has left a teenager in the hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

Police say a 15-year-old was subway surfing when he fell and hit his head at the 111 Street Station along the 7 line in Corona.

The MTA released a statement calling subway surfing reckless and dangerous.

"Riding on top of a subway car is reckless, extremely dangerous and inconsiderate as it causes significant delays for other New Yorkers," said Pat Warren, MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer. "Seeking a thrill that promises heartache for family and friends is foolhardy; choose other avenues to have some fun, ones that demonstrate respect for those you care about."



The teen was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police say the teen suffered a head injury.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

