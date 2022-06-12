Family dealing with pain after teen drowns while swimming in Jamaica Bay

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Daniel Persaud, 13, was just getting started in life, and it was one decision, his family says, that took it all away.

For sisters Nareena and Vineeta it has been a whirlwind of emotions.

"We don't know how to deal with everything, we don't know how to keep going on," they said.

It was just before noon on Friday when their brother, Daniel, and a group of friends went out into the waters of Jamaica Bay not manned by lifeguards.

The 13-year-old didn't know how to swim, and the water took him - he went too far.

Then, his family got the call.

"We got to the hospital and they said they found a pulse on him - we had hope. All my family came holding hands, praying," said Vineeta.

However, that hope was gone - the teen didn't make it, nor did his friend.

Now, his family is left to pick up the pieces.

"We don't' know how to deal with everything...we don't know how to keep going on," said Nareena.

They say that those who head to the water should be smart about their decisions.

"It's so quick to be gone and affect the people around you, and he was only 13," said Vineeta.



It should have been a fun-filled summer, but now the Persaud family is getting ready to spend it with heavy hearts without their beloved Daniel.

