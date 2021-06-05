16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in College Point

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Queens hit and run

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old riding his bicycle in Queens was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident took place Friday on College Point Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a blue sedan fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned at 15th Avenue and 120th Street.

The teenager is undergoing treatment for severe head trauma.

Also on Friday, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Forest Hills and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, however, remained on the scene.

ALSO READ | 2 men slashed in arms by suspect with dog on Harlem subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citycollege pointpedestrian strucknypdpedestrian injuredteen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Tesla moving California headquarters to Texas
Teen stabbed, others shot in violent day across the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News