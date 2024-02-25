Bodycam shows officers taking SoHo hotel murder suspect into custody in Arizona

The video from the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona shows the arrest of Soho hotel murder suspect Raad Almansoori.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man accused of murdering a woman in a SoHo hotel was pinned against the side of a car in Arizona before officers took him into custody.

New video from last Sunday shows Scottsdale Police arresting Raad Almansoori. Investigators accused him of stabbing two women in Arizona.

Last week, authorities refused to extradite Almansoori back to New York.

Prosecutors in Arizona say Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is too soft on crime - an accusation he calls 'nonsense.'

Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle said it is "deeply disturbing that D.A. Mitchell is playing political games in a murder investigation."

"In Manhattan, we are serious about New Yorkers' safety, which is why murders are down 24% and shootings are down 38% since D.A. Bragg took office," her statement said. "New York's murder rate is less than half that of Phoenix, Arizona, because of the hard work of the NYPD and all of our law enforcement partners. It is a slap in the face to them and to the victim in our case to refuse to allow us to seek justice and full accountability for a New Yorker's death."

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments.

