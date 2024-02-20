Man wanted in woman's SoHo hotel murder arrested in Arizona

NEW YORK -- The suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a woman in a SoHo hotel has been arrested in Arizona.

Raad Almansoori, 26, made statements linking himself to a string of assaults on women when he was arrested for a pair of stabbings in Arizona this weekend, police said.

Police say in one of those incidents in Arizona, he tried to steal a woman's car outside a Starbucks and stabbed her multiple times.

In another incident, police in Surprise say they are recommending homicide charges in a separate stabbing at a McDonald's on Sunday morning. Authorities in Scottsdale said they arrested him in a stolen car hours later.

Along with the stabbings in Surprise and Phoenix, Almansoori told detectives in Arizona about other attacks in both Florida and on a 38-year-old woman in SoHo.

The body of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia of Queens was discovered in the SoHo 54 Hotel under a blanket next to a bloody iron. Investigators believe the suspect put her leggings on because his own jeans, which police found in the room, had blood on them.

Detectives are now looking at unsolved crimes in both Florida and Texas, where Almansoori has lived.

Several of the crimes involve women who work as escorts.

Almansoori has no prior arrests or obvious links to New York, and it is unclear why he was in New York City earlier this month. Detectives will travel to Arizona to interview him and find out.

No charges have been filed in the SoHo incident.

