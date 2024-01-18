Westchester County health officials issue alert after rabid fox bites two residents

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A fox that bit two residents in Peekskill last Saturday has tested positive for rabies.

The Westchester County Department of Health is now issuing a rabies alert to the community. The fox has since been killed.

Both of the residents, who were together at the time of the incident, are receiving preventative treatment for rabies.

Unusual behavior in an animal may be the first sign of rabies. For example, a rabid animal may become abnormally aggressive or unusually tame. Frothing at the mouth and staggering are also signs of a rabies infection.

"If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately. And if you are bitten or scratched, call the Health Department right away," said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

Regardless of the animal's demeanor, the Westchester County Health Department says resident should never approach or have contact with a stray or wild animal.

Plus, residents are advised to keep their trashcan lids secured and avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Any animal bites or contact with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.

