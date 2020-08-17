Couple charged with throwing feces, shooting pellet gun across neighbor's yard on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have arrested two white suspects on Long Island following racial harassment allegations from a Black woman who lives next door.

Authorities announced the arrest of 57-year-old John McEneaney and his girlfriend, 53-year-old Mindy Canarick, on Monday.



The couple is charged with harassment, criminal tampering and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing feces and shooting a pellet gun -- causing the neighbor to live in fear.

"The sign on Jennifer McLeggan's door broke my heart and rallied a community to her aid. It also moved my office to investigate this matter because nobody should have to live in fear of harassment from their neighbors," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. "Today, following a comprehensive review, investigators from my office arrested and charged these defendants because of a pattern of intolerable conduct that cannot be left unchecked. I hope that this prosecution, and the order of protection issued by Judge Prager today, afford Ms. McLeggan and her daughter the security they deserve, and I am grateful to the advocates and leaders who collaborated with our office throughout this investigation."

The allegations got big attention and community support when Jennifer McLeggan, a registered nurse and mother of a 2-year-old child, placed a giant poster outside her door last month in Valley Stream, listing the harassment

"If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign," she said.

A single mother on Long Island says she is the target of ongoing threats and racist harassment at her home.



DA Singas said the victim moved into her Valley Stream home while pregnant in April 2017 and immediately began to be harassed, allegedly by the defendants. The alleged harassment continued until July 2020.

Police initially said McLeggen and the neighbor filed complaints against each other, but there was not yet any evidence of criminality.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."

This section of Valley Stream has become more diverse over the years. Other residents of color said the same neighbor harassed them too when they first move in -- but not this extent.

"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan said back in July. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."

