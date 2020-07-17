Community supports Black mom who says she's being harassed by racist neighbor on Long Island

Demonstrators packed a field Thursday night in Valley Stream in support of nurse Jennifer McLeggen.
McLeggen said her next door neighbor has thrown feces and even a dead squirrel onto her yard.
She even keeps a large note on her front door explaining that she lives in fear, "in case something happens" to her.
"If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign," she said.
Those accusations are what prompted the show of support.
"It is absolutely phenomenal to see so many people out here to stand with Jennifer and advocate for her," one supporter said.
Police said McLeggen and the neighbor have filed complaints against each other, but there is not yet any evidence of criminality.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."
This section of Valley Stream has become more diverse over the years. Other residents of color said the same neighbor harassed them too when they first move in -- but not this extent.
"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan said. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."
VIDEO: White woman charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube