Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the most beloved holiday traditions in New York City returns this fall.

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will have performances from November 5 to January 2.

The iconic show has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933.

The Christmas Spectacular canceled its shows last year due to the pandemic.

It marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

"The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families - and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November," said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. "After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy - and there's nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable."



Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas.

The Christmas Spectacular says they are committed to the health and safety of their guests, performers, and staff.

All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance.

Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.

