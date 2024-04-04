'Tis the season: Radio City holds first tryouts for 2024 Rockettes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's only April, but Radio City is already working on it's next Christmas Spectacular.
Dancers packed the studios inside the historic venue Wednesday with hopes to become part of the next class of Rockettes.
Those who are selected have a long-road until that curtain goes up in November.
Dancers will rehearse upwards of six hours a day for six days a week all to be part of that holiday magic.
Hundreds of hopefuls try out each year but only 80 will be cast to the show.
