'Tis the season: Radio City holds first tryouts for 2024 Rockettes

The Rockettes held the first tryouts of the year ahead of the 2024 Christmas season.

The Rockettes held the first tryouts of the year ahead of the 2024 Christmas season.

The Rockettes held the first tryouts of the year ahead of the 2024 Christmas season.

The Rockettes held the first tryouts of the year ahead of the 2024 Christmas season.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's only April, but Radio City is already working on it's next Christmas Spectacular.

Dancers packed the studios inside the historic venue Wednesday with hopes to become part of the next class of Rockettes.

Those who are selected have a long-road until that curtain goes up in November.

Dancers will rehearse upwards of six hours a day for six days a week all to be part of that holiday magic.

Hundreds of hopefuls try out each year but only 80 will be cast to the show.

ALSO READ | Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

Anthony Carlo has more on the cost of living in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.