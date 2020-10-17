Firefighters rescue elderly woman trapped in New Jersey house fire

By Eyewitness News
RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An elderly woman with physical disabilities was pulled from a fire in New Jersey on Friday.

The flames erupted Friday afternoon inside a two and a half story house in Rahway.

Officials say a 69-year-old woman was trapped in the back of the house.

EMBED More News Videos

"When crews arrived on scene we had reports of one occupant trapped in the rear of the structure," Fire Chief Brian Thornton said.

It took more than 50 firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.

The woman is in intensive care with burns.

Police helped two other residents of the home escape through a window before firefighters arrived.

EMBED More News Videos

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

