Rainbow-colored clouds captured in skies high above New Jersey

HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Mother nature gave us a beautiful show if you were able to catch it Monday morning in New Jersey.A prism of colors decorated the blue sky in Hunterdon County.Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore's dad, James, took a photo of the phenomenon around 11:30 a.m.Meteorologist Jeff Smith says the visual effect is created when sunlight goes through a very cirrus cloud.It's so high in the atmosphere that the cloud is composed entirely of ice crystals.Every little ice crystal acts as a miniature prism, so when light goes through it, a rainbow effect is created.