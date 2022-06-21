Rainbow-colored clouds captured in skies high above New Jersey

A prism of colors decorated the blue sky in Hunterdon County.
Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore's dad, James, took a photo of the phenomenon around 11:30 a.m.
Meteorologist Jeff Smith says the visual effect is created when sunlight goes through a very cirrus cloud.
It's so high in the atmosphere that the cloud is composed entirely of ice crystals.
Every little ice crystal acts as a miniature prism, so when light goes through it, a rainbow effect is created.
