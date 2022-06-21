Weather

Rainbow-colored clouds captured in skies high above New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
Rainbow-colored clouds captured in skies high above NJ

HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Mother nature gave us a beautiful show if you were able to catch it Monday morning in New Jersey.

A prism of colors decorated the blue sky in Hunterdon County.

Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore's dad, James, took a photo of the phenomenon around 11:30 a.m.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith says the visual effect is created when sunlight goes through a very cirrus cloud.

It's so high in the atmosphere that the cloud is composed entirely of ice crystals.



Every little ice crystal acts as a miniature prism, so when light goes through it, a rainbow effect is created.

