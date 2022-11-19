Raleigh, NC Christmas parade canceled after out-of-control truck seriously injures young girl

RALEIGH, N.C. -- At least one person was injured at Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.

Multiple witnesses said the white truck with the CC & Co. Dance float lost control.

People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but it appears that the out-of-control truck hit a young girl and seriously injured her.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade has officially been canceled because of the incident.

