8-year-old boy struck, killed by bus outside school in Village of New Square

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was tragically killed after being struck by a bus in front a school in Rockland County on Monday.

Ramapo Police received a call about a child struck by school bus in front of 100 Clinton Ave. in the Village of New Square just before 6 p.m.

The 8-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is being investigated by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation unit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.