Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for hit 'The In Crowd,' dies at 87

Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his Chicago home Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87.

CHICAGO -- Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his Chicago home Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87.

Lewis may be best known for successfully crossing over from the Jazz charts to the Pop charts with his smash hit "The In Crowd."

Lewis was born in Chicago in 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He began playing piano when he was only 4.

Lewis is survived by his wife, five children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.