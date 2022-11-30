Clothing company partners with NYC to put viral anti-rat slogan on t-shirt

If the Rat Action Plan wasn't clear enough to those unwanted NYC residents, these shirts may help getting the message across.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers will soon be able to flaunt their support for the city's war on rats with a new trendy t-shirt.

"The rats are going to hate this announcement, but that rats don't run this city. We do," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a news conference last month.

Tisch was outlining the city's Rat Action Plan to reduce the amount of time residents can leave trash on the sidewalk.

Little did anyone know, her motivational, anti-rat sentiment would become a viral meme on TikTok, appearing in tens of thousands of videos.

Now, the city is partnering with clothing line "Only NY" to make those famous words wearable.

The shirts will cost $48 and are available for pre-order on the "Only NY" wesbite.

