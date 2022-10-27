New York City Council to pass Rat Action Plan, stepping up war on rodents

The legislation sets new pest management standards for all major private construction projects

The Rat Action Plan, first introduced back in July, was approved by council's Sanitation Committee on Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is expected to pass new legislation stepping up the city's ongoing effort to control its rat population.

It requires the city to establish rat mitigation zones, where the city will double-down in its war on the rodents, and mandates annual Health Department reports on the rat problem.

The legislation also requires the owners of some large buildings to use rodent-proof trash bins.

And it sets new pest management standards for all major private construction projects.

A rally in support of measure is set for 10 a.m., ahead of City Council's expected vote.

New York City's 311 hotline saw a 60% surge in rat complaints from New Yorkers in April 2022, from the same period three years ago.

And NYC was ranked the second "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control earlier this month, trailing only Chicago in the company's latest rankings.

