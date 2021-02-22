Real Estate

$1 billion in unpaid NYC rent due to COVID pandemic: Check your neighborhood here

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One billion dollars. That's how much tenants haven't been paying in rent in New York City alone since the pandemic started.

Landlords can't evict people in New York right now, due to a moratorium. But many of them have been filing the paperwork to do so as soon as they are legally able.

7 On Your Side Investigates found big disparities in the eviction notices that have already been filed, which are affecting more people in minority communities and in the area's poorest neighborhoods.

"It's a real hardship for our clients who are just really having a hard time making ends meet as it is," said Matthew Tropp, an attorney the Legal Aid Society.

He represents hundreds of tenants who are struggling to keep their homes.

"We're seeing a lot more people who are saying, 'I lost my job, I can't find another one,' or, 'I'm just getting back on my feet now and then something else will happen," Tropp said.

RELATED | Despite efforts to fight COVID, minorities not vaccinated at same rate as white people in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates was the first to report on diverse communities getting hit the hardest by COVID-19 back in April. It led to changes in how city leaders tackled the virus.


Eviction cases pending as of December 28 in New York City have been suspended until at least February 26, and if a tenant signs and delivers what's called a hardship declaration form due to COVID-19, they can't be evicted until at least May 1.

But since March of 2020, 7 On Your Side found eviction notices are at least twice as high in Black and Latino neighborhoods compared to predominately white neighborhoods.

Also, the notices are being filed at a rate of at least five times higher in the community's poorest neighborhoods compared to its wealthiest.

A majority of the top zip codes for eviction notices are located in the Bronx, including University Heights, Morris Heights, Highridge, Belmont and Morrisania.

They are communities that were already struggling before the pandemic, and some nonprofits have been trying to direct their resources to the hardest hit areas.

"We were really dealing with a crisis before the pandemic, so those who were vulnerable a year and a half ago just became even more vulnerable," said Lorraine Collins, of Enterprise Community Partners.

It's a problem for people on both sides of the issue.

7 On Your Side spoke with more than two dozen landlords who say they're having trouble paying their own bills.

"It's putting a big burden of my family," said Angela Task, a landlord in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | Paramedic Pay: 7 On Your Side Investigates salaries, benefits of NYC's first responders
EMBED More News Videos

New York City is having a problem recruiting and keeping first responders. Seven on Your Side steps in to find out why.


Task said for the past nine months, she hasn't received rent from her tenant. But unlike renters, there's no relief for small property owners.

"It's really frustrating, and it's very difficult for me to manage my finances," she said. "I had to refinance the house. I had to borrow $20,000 that I have to pay back."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citycoronavirus new york citydata journalism7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrentscovid 19 pandemicrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Some NYers will have to be re-vaccinated due to improperly stored dosages
NYC movie theaters can soon reopen for 1st time amid pandemic
Leaders ask community to stand together against anti-Asian attacks
Dozens of dogs, cats from overwhelmed TX shelters arrive in NJ
Show More
AccuWeather: More snow for parts of NJ, NYC burbs | LIVE
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
2 women fight off attempted rapist in the Bronx
3-alarm fire burns through auto service center, vehicles in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News