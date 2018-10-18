NYCHA complexes get heating improvements ahead of winter

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced heating improvements that made across New York City Housing Authority complexes this summer and fall to prepare for cold weather.After record cold temperatures last year, officials say NYCHA's new leadership has developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce outages and restore heating faster this winter.Systemwide, NYCHA residents now have more heating staff, more mobile boilers on hand for emergencies and better handling of their heat complaints. And 87,000 residents at developments that had chronic heating issues last year have received target improvements, ranging from new boilers to new third-party experts that will manage heating plants to reduce outages."Every NYCHA resident deserves heat in the winter," de Blasio said. "Our new leadership at NYCHA have delivered major improvements that will reduce outages and get the heat back on faster. This plan will benefit all 400,000 New Yorkers who call NYCHA home, and is the only the beginning of more improvements to come."According to a press release, the citywide improvements include:--More Heating Staff: NYCHA has added 50 new heating technicians this heating season, and added more contracts with skilled laborers to provided additional expertise if needed. These staffing expansions will improve maintenance and speed response times.--Better Customer Service: When NYCHA makes heating repairs, it will now robocall all affected residents before closing out work orders. Any resident that has not experienced heat restoration will be able to immediately respond through the call to keep staff on site to address their issue.--New Mobile Boilers: 5 additional mobile boilers are ready to deploy during emergencies to keep heat running.Targeted improvements include:--New Boilers: 12 developments have had boilers replaced since last winter with three more under repair now, improving heating service for 9,100 residents. Six developments, with 7,300 residents, have received dedicated mobile boilers.--Outside Experts to Monitor and Manage Boilers: For 41 scattered sites or high-tech heating plants, third-party agencies will provide faster and better fixes, helping 70,000 residents experience better heat this season. Further developments will be transferred to third party managers over the course of the heating season.--Better Windows: 7,600 senior apartments received new window balances, a key issue in last year's struggles to keep the cold out. These repaired windows will lock in the heat more securely for NYCHA's elderly residents.List of sites that are receiving targeted improvements:New Boilers--104-14 Tapscott Street--Claremont Rehab (Group 2)--Claremont Rehab (Group 4)--Coney Island I (Site 1B)--Coney Island (Sites 4&5)--Fort Washington Avenue Rehab--Hope Gardens--Ingersoll--International Tower--Lower East Side I--Manhattanville Rehab (Group 2)--Manhattanville Rehab (Group 3) *--Melrose*--Ocean Hill-Brownsville--Rehab Program (Wise Rehab)--Robinson *--Rutland Towers*--Sutter Avenue-Union Street--Taft*--Washington Heights Rehab--Wyckoff Gardens*Note: The locations with an asterisk are receiving a mobile boiler.Third Party Management:--303 Vernon Avenue--Albany--Albany II--Astoria--Beach 41ST Street--Brownsville--Conlon Lihfe Towers--Cooper Park--Corsi Houses--East River--Elliot--Fiorentino Plaza--Glenmore Plaza--Highbridge Gardens--Howard--Hughes Apartments--International Tower--Jefferson--Kingsborough--Kingsborough Extension--Lexington--Long Island Baptist Houses--Low Houses--Pink--Queensbridge North--Queensbridge South--Rangel--Roosevelt I--Roosevelt II--Shelton House--Sumner--Tilden--Unity Plaza (Sites 17,24,25A)--Unity Plaza (SITES 4-27)--Van Dyke I--Van Dyke II--Vandalia Avenue--Wagner--Washington--Williamsburg--WoodsonBetter Windows:--Armstrong I--Baruch Houses Addition--Betances I--Bethune Gardens--Borinquen Plaza I--Boston Road Plaza--Bronx River Addition--Brown--Cassidy-Lafayette--Chelsea Addition--Claremont Parkway- Franklin Avenue--College Avenue - East 165th Street--Conlon Lihfe Towers--Corsi Houses--Davidson--East 152nd Street- Courtlandt Avenue--Fort Washington Avenue Rehab--Garvey (Group A)--Glebe Avenue- Westchester Avenue--Haber--Harborview Terrace--Hope Gardens--International Tower--Kingsborough Extension--La Guardia Addition--Leavitt Street- 34th Avenue--Lower East Side I--Marshall Plaza--Meltzer Tower--Middletown Plaza--Mitchel--Morris Park Senior Citizens Home--Morrisania Air Rights--Palmetto Gardens--Public School 139 (Conversion)--Randall Avenue-Balcom Avenue--Rehab Program (College Point)--Reid Apartments--Robbins Plaza--Roosevelt I--Shelton House--Stuyvesant Gardens II--Surfside Gardens--Twin Parks East (Site 9)--Union Avenue - East 163rd Street--Upaca (Site 5)--Upaca (Site 6)--Van Dyke II--Vandalia Avenue--West Brighton II--West Tremont Avenue - Sedgewick Avenue--White--Woodson----------