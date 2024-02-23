Thieves steal high-end merchandise from high-end store in SoHo, NYC

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects in another high-end heist that happened earlier this week at a Rebag store in SoHo.

These thieves got away with everything from handbags to watches ranging from $3,000 - $27,000 per item.

The two suspects were last spotted near Fresh Pond Road and 60 Road in Queens before committing the alleged robbery.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, the pair came through the basement door of 390 West Broadway.

Once they got inside, they smashed display cases and grabbed the goods.

Investigators say both suspects are in their 40s and got away with $225,000 in merchandise.

The big question they are trying to answer is if this is part of a larger pattern.

The same Rebag store was hit nearly two years ago with $25,000 worth of goods stolen.

