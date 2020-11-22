Guardian Angels taking action following recent spike in subway crime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8135926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who was shoved in front of an oncoming train is now speaking out as her attacker is charged with attempted murder.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The recent rash of crime on the subway is now calling the Guardian Angels to take action. They are now pledging to tackle the problem on the platforms to help curb crime and get mentally ill individuals the help they need.While New Yorkers were used to seeing the Guardian Angels frequently in the 80s, with the spike in subway crimes, they say they want to help.Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels says the recent uptick in violent crime has many shaken, and now he is deploying his team."We are going to critique who the emotionally disturbed persons are and see if we can enforce the issue and get them the mental health care they deserve," Sliwa says.On Sunday morning, a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the back after a dispute at Penn Station. On Saturday night a man was slashed and punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal. Just last week, a woman was pushed onto the tracks with an oncoming train in Union Square."People are being crazy during this pandemic, you don't know who is coming out of the woodwork and how they are feeling inside of their head," said subway rider Payton Holbrook.The Guardian Angels say with subway robberies on the rise and the holiday season fast approaching, New Yorkers need to feel safe.For some, seeing the men and women in red takes them back in time - they are a welcome sight."It's good to see the Guardian Angels back on patrol again," said Behor Santi.The more eyes the better, most say.The Guardian Angels say in addition to them being out there, they are asking commuters to be vigilant, and saying being aware of your surroundings is key.----------