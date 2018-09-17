MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --More than a dozen members of the Red Cross Disaster Assistance Response Team left Monday for the Carolinas to support the response to Hurricane Florence.
The American Red Cross is working alongside partners across communities in North and South Carolina, as well as other states, to provide shelter, serve thousands of meals and snacks, distribute relief items, and help people plan their recovery from the devastating storm.
The team gathered at the Greater New York Red Cross Headquarters in Midtown before heading to the airport together.
DART is comprised of active and retired FDNY firefighters who volunteer through the Red Cross during times of disaster.
The American Red Cross is helping people in multiple states impacted by Hurricane Florence, providing food and shelter to the thousands of people who have had to flee their homes as the danger from this massive storm continues.
As the storm batters the Carolinas, the Red Cross has continued to provide safe shelter and comfort for evacuees across multiple states. More than 17,000 people have sought refuge in more than 240 Red Cross and community shelters to escape the storm's wrath.
Working with partners, the Red Cross has served tens of thousands of meals and snacks across eight states.
More than 2000 Red Cross disaster workers (including more than 50 from Greater New York) from all over the country have been mobilized to help shelter, feed and support people affected by Florence.
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting RedCross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Created in 1989, the Disaster Assistance Response Team program is a partnership between the FDNY and the American Red Cross in Greater New York made up of active and retired firefighter and fire officers who have generously volunteered their knowledge, experience and compassion to help those affected by disaster.
While the members have the blessing of the FDNY, these are Red Cross trained volunteers. DART's accomplishments to date include more than 100 national disaster relief operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. Last year Red Cross DART teams provided support following Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube