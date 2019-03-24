be kind

Midtown synagogue offers prayer space to Islamic society after fire

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A synagogue in Midtown is jumping at the chance to 'Be Kind' after the Muslims next door lost their own place of worship.

Central Synagogue on East 55th Street offered its space to the Islamic Society of Mid-Manhattan for Friday prayers.

More than 500 worshipers gathered.

The synagogue says it felt deep sorrow and loss when it learned of the fire that partially destroyed the Islamic Society's space next door, as well as a restaurant on Wednesday.

No one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

