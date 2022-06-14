Real Estate

NYC Rent Guidelines Board meets with landlords, tenants over looming rent hike

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC landlords, tenants make final plea over looming rent hike

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The fates of 2 million people living in rent-stabilized buildings in New York City are about to be determined, depending on how large of a price hike is decided upon.

"Raising the rent would only lead to more homelessness on an already vulnerable population," Hailie Kim said.

Kim and her dog live in a rent-stabilized apartment in Sunnyside, Queens. She also works for a non-profit fighting for vulnerable tenants.

"Every time rent goes up, we should not be in fear of having to leave our homes," Kim said.

The Rent Guidelines Board held a public hearing in Jamaica Monday night to hear from tenants and landlords. It is the annual tug of war.

"Any rent increase is unacceptable and unconscionable," New York Senator Zellnore Myrie said.


On the other side, landlords argue that fixing buildings doesn't happen for free and operating costs are increasing.

Joanna Wong owns a modest six-story walk up on the Lower East Side. She was born and raised in the building and still lives there with her tenants.

"If buildings are not kept up to date, slowly they deteriorate and then no one wins," landlord Joanna Wong said.

It's hard for landlords to make their arguments. Many are drowned out by renters.

"This is not about owners and tenants," rent-stabilized landlord Chris Athineos said. "This is about creating and maintaining housing that is in many cases over 100 years old."

Last month, the board approved a proposal to raise rents.
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on the proposal to raise rent for rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.



That included 2 to 4 % for a one-year lease and 4 to 6% on a two-year lease.

"We each have balance sheet, monthly income, expenses," rent-stabilized tenant Carolyn Krupski said. "So, when you hear these rent increases are not affordable, it's because they're not."

There will be another public hearing on Wednesday in the Bronx, then the final vote next Tuesday.

It's pretty much a done deal that there will be increases next year. The suspense is whether they will be on the low or high end of the already approved range.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatequeensjamaicanew york cityrental propertyapartmentrents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Asian women speak out after NYC pepper spray attack
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband charged
Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Emotional vigil held to remember 2 teens who drowned in Queens
AccuWeather: Less humid
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Show More
Man drowns while swimming in Belmar
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
Jewelry store owner traumatized after brazen NJ smash and grab robbery
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Jamaica Hospital teams with Cure Violence on gun violence initiative
More TOP STORIES News