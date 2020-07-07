reopen ny

Reopen NY: Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 4 reopening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York 's Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 4 of its reopening Tuesday, joining much of the state in further emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who live in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, Phase 4 means higher education, low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment, media production, and professional sports with no fans can resume.

However, movie theaters, gyms, and malls will not be permitted to reopen during this phase as previously thought.

New York state's neighbors are also pausing their reopenings.

Connecticut had reopened just about everything except for bars which will now remain closed. Venues that are open will have to maintain their strict capacity limits.

And in New Jersey, gyms, indoor dining and movie theaters will remain shut down after the positive test rate ticked up above one percent.

"I want us to be able to deliberately and responsibly continue down our road back. I do not want to have to hit another pause on our restart because a number of New Jerseyans are being irresponsible and spreading COVID-19 while the rest of us continue to work hard to stop it," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

All of these changes come after a Harvard researcher suggested air conditioning may be rapidly spreading the virus down south where states quickly reopened.

---
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countysullivan countydutchess countyorange countyhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: Mid-Hudson moves into Phase 4, CT Phase 3 on hold
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
COVID-19 cases up to 27 after exposure at NY graduation
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shootings spike: 50 shot since Friday in NYC, 11 dead
Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with front-end damage
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms
Storms down trees, cause flash flooding in New Jersey
100 deaths from COVID-19 among homeless in NYC
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Coronavirus Updates: Mid-Hudson moves into Phase 4, CT Phase 3 on hold
Show More
14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens
Concerns about racism in Long Island fire department
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man
7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
More TOP STORIES News