Striking resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital reach tentative agreement

Resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital are on the picket line starting Monday for a five-day strike.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Striking resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital has reached a tentative contract agreement.

After hitting the picket line for a five-day strike Monday, they are expected back on the job at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The strike marked the first doctor strike in the city in more than 30 years.

The physicians, who are part of a training program run by Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, were demanding better pay and benefits such as safe rides home from work at night.

The hospital is part of the Mount Sinai system, but resident physicians at Elmhurst said they make up to $7,000 less than their counterparts at Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

Striking doctors also pointed out that two years ago, they were in the thick of the COVID pandemic. Elmhurst, a city run hospital, was the early epicenter of coronavirus cases during spring 2020.

In addition to wage increases of 18% over three years, retroactive to November 2022, their tentative agreement includes a $2,000 ratification bonus, an enforceable agreement to negotiate on hazard pay, a meal allowance that reaches parity with Mount Sinai Hospital residents, and the creation of a transportation committee.

The contract will expire on June 30, 2025.

"This fight was always about power, and Elmhurst residents are truly building that together," said Dr. Sarah Hafuth. "Getting a multi-billion-dollar revenue employer like Mount Sinai to move this far really shows what our movement as residents can achieve-even up against the most flagrant union busting and profit-driven corporations. Mount Sinai will now have to think twice about leaving Elmhurst behind and perpetuating these disparities for union doctors in the future. I also know that we are part of a larger ongoing fight for justice in our lives and in health care-and we plan on continuing that fight."

The 160 physicians, who work at the city run hospital as part of a training program run by Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, are represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents.

