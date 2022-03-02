Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief in Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx restaurant worker is recovering after being punched in the face after she tried to stop a robbery.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Concourse Village.

Police say the man seen in surveillance video walked out with $70 worth of food without paying for it.

He allegedly threw food at employees when they tried to stop him.

He later returned and punched a 21-year-old worker in the face.



She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

