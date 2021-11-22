Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

If you find yourself needing to go out to eat Thanksgiving Day, consider calling the restaurant in advance to make sure they are open, as some specific locations may have different holiday hours.
Applebee's: Individual Applebee's locations have the option to be open on Thanksgiving Day and may serve a Thanksgiving meal. Check your local restaurant here. Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving (November 25), Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25) although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee's for specific information on holiday hours: www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location.
Boston Market: Many Boston Market restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day with shorter hours. They also offer takeaway Thanksgiving dinner, catering, and dine-in options for a fast-turnaround or turkey emergency. See their Thanksgiving options. Check www.bostonmarket.com/locations for your local store.
A Stress Free Thanksgiving Dinner Is In Store 🎉 Check out all of our holiday options at the link in bio or call our Holiday Hotline to place your order today! 303-317-6900 pic.twitter.com/uZE5Etk39R— Boston Market (@bostonmarket) November 22, 2021
Denny's: Denny's will be open Thanksgiving Day, but not all locations will be open 24 hours. Find a Denny's location and check their hours. Denny's also offers a Turkey Dinner and Dressing Pack for pickup with 24 hours notice.
Cooking be hard. And since we all can’t be good at everything skip the stress and order our Turkey & Dressing Pack at https://t.co/xvSt1W7Cqs for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/YpqI65jgSm— Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 20, 2021
Domino's Pizza: Most locations will be open Thanksgiving. Check Domino's Thanksgiving hours.
Dunkin' Donuts: Most Dunkin locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Check Dunkin' hours near you. And Dunkin' has even partnered with Doordash for Thanksgiving Day discounts on delivery orders. Dunkin' also has some Thanksgiving recipes on its website.
IHOP: Open on Thanksgiving Day. IHOP is also offering a coupon for the holidays. Nationwide, IHOP restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though it is recommended diners call their local IHOP for specific hours, which may vary by location.
Macaroni Grill: Open on Thanksgiving, offering a three-course meal for adults for $29.99, and a Kids' Thanksgiving meal for $15. See their Thanksgiving menus.
Panda Express: Most locations open on Thanksgiving, but not all. Be sure to check your nearest location's hours.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open Thanksgiving Day. Make a Reservation or View a Takeout Menu.
Starbucks: Open at select store locations with varying hours. Check www.starbucks.com/store-locator for your local store.
Waffle House: Open Thanksgiving Day at most locations. Check Waffle House hours by location, though many are 24 hours.
Jack in the Box: Most restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving but closed on Christmas Day. Check your local location's hours.
Bob Evans: Open every Thanksgiving, Bob Evans offers special meals and breakfast favorites available all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.
Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. You can also order takeaway dinners ready to serve in two hours.
Golden Corral: Some locations are serving a Thanksgiving dinner this year. Check your local Golden Corral. Golden Corral is also offering free delivery through its app until Nov. 30.
Delivery now available through our app or https://t.co/HqZ1dpzEPd. Order now through November 30 and get FREE DELIVERY! *Delivery availability may vary by location. Minimum purchase required. pic.twitter.com/WXH6GzwMV1— Golden Corral (@goldencorral) November 21, 2021
Maggiano's: Maggiano's is open on Thanksgiving, with options to order ahead, carry out, or dine in.
McDonald's: McDonald's locations are usually open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary. Check your local location's hours.