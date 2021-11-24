rescue

Mom, baby reunited with officers, bystanders who rescued them after crash in Yonkers

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers, bystanders reunited with mom, baby they saved from under car

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A mother and baby who were rescued after they were trapped underneath a car in a crash in Westchester County were reunited with the police officers and good Samaritans who lifted the vehicle off of them.
They all came together at Yonkers City Hall Wednesday to meet for the first time, but also to celebrate Leslie Palacios' birthday, who turns one on Thanksgiving Day.

The family has a lot to be thankful for this year, almost four months to the day after Leslie and her 36-year-old mother, Mirna, were crossing the street when an out-of-control vehicle with an unlicensed driver behind the wheel hit them on Lake Avenue in Yonkers.

They were pinned by the car when it crashed into a building with a barbershop.

Yonkers Police Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedy and three eyewitnesses ran over and picked the car up off the mother and child.

Leslie, who was 8 months old at the time, suffered a skull fracture and underwent skin graft surgery after being burned on the shoulder by the underside of the car.

Mirna's leg was badly broken, both were hospitalized, and they are still recovering.

At Wednesday's event, a police officer who helped the family read a message on the mother's behalf:

"These last four months have been incredibly tough, but Leslie and I continue to do better and get stronger every day. We look forward to celebrating this holiday season and Leslie's first birthday tomorrow where we can give thanks for all that we have in life."

A happy ending indeed, but as the district attorney pointed out, there was a crime committed and so the legal process goes on.

The driver, 43-year-old David Poncurack, plead guilty earlier this month to drunk driving and vehicular assault.

He'll be sentenced in January and faces between five and 15 years in prison.

ALSO READ | WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked during match at Barclays Center
EMBED More News Videos

The fan was taken into custody after attacking the former WWE champion during the Monday Night Raw live broadcast.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countyduirescuegood samaritanchild rescuepolice officerdui crashbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Chickens on way to slaughterhouse rescued after falling off truck
Hiker survived 48 hrs in Sierra National Forest with water, tangerine
Man rescued from dangerous currents in waters off Long Island
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News