Police arrested a sanitation worker accused of shooting a teenager and another man in the Bronx.

NYC sanitation worker accused of shooting 2 people after car stolen, 1 an innocent bystander

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx arrested a sanitation worker in connection with the shootings of two people.

Richie Torres, 44, is accused of opening fire on a 16-year-old boy who apparently stole his car near Trafalgar Place and 176th Street.

As his car drove off, Torres allegedly opened fire striking the teenager and a 28-year-old man who was not involved.

The teen was struck in his shoulder and the other man was hit in the elbow. Both are expected to recover.

It happened back on April 4 at around 10:20 p.m.

The NYPD says Torres ran away from the scene and never reported his car stolen. It was found abandoned nearby.

Torres was arrested on Monday while at work. He has worked for the department since 2005 and was suspended without pay.

ALSO READ | Tucker Carlson, Fox News have 'agreed to part ways,' company says

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.