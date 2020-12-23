Community & Events

NYPD helps Santa delivers toys to children at Staten Island hospital

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Santa traded his sleigh for a police van on Staten Island on Tuesday.

With lights flashing and sirens on, the NYPD delivered Saint Nick and his elves to Richmond University Medical Center.

Santa took toys to the children in the hospital's pediatric unit, something health care workers say is much appreciated.

"Kids just light up -- they do this every year and when they come to the floor you see the costumes and how great they look and the kids just light up -- turns around their whole stay," pediatric nurse manager Joann Stuart said.

While Santa usually hands off the toys to the children himself, COVID precautions prevented that this year.

But the hospital employees said the gifts were in good hands for the transfer.

